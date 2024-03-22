São Paulo, 22 – Exporters from the United States reported sales of 263 thousand tons of corn to Mexico, of which 173 thousand tons from the 2023/24 commercial year and 90 thousand tons from the 2024/25 year, reported this Friday, 22, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The 2023/24 business year began on September 1, 2023, while the 2024/25 season begins in September 2024.

US exporters are required to report any sales of 100,000 tons or more of a commodity made in a single day or sales of 200,000 tons or more to the same destination by the next day.



