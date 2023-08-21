São Paulo, 21st – United States exporters reported sales of 159,350 tons of soybeans to undisclosed destinations, with delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year, as reported this Monday, 21st, by the United States Department of Agriculture ( USDA).

The 2023/24 business year starts on September 1, 2023.

US exporters are required to report any sale of 100,000 tonnes or more of a commodity made in a single day or sales of 200,000 tonnes or more to the same destination by the following day.



#exporters #report #sales #159350t #soybeans #undisclosed #destinations