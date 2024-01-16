São Paulo, 16 – United States exporters reported sales of 126.7 thousand tons of corn for the 2023/24 commercial year to Mexico, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported this Tuesday, 16th.

The 2023/24 business year began on September 1, 2023, while the 2024/25 season begins in September 2024.

US exporters are required to report any sales of 100,000 tons or more of a commodity made in a single day or sales of 200,000 tons or more to the same destination by the next day.



