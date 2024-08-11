Roberts: Journalists Didn’t Understand Reagan’s Attempt to Have Fun with Words About Bombing the USSR

Paul Craig Roberts, an assistant to the Secretary of the Treasury who worked in the administration, commented on the words of then US President Ronald Reagan about “starting the bombing of Russia” in 1984. He spoke about this in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

Roberts explained Reagan’s joke about “starting bombing Russia” and called it an attempt to have fun. According to him, while waiting for the radio broadcast, the American leader entertained his aides and journalists by poking fun at his image in the eyes of liberals – the image of a politician with a tough policy against the USSR.

“Instead of taking the joke personally, the liberal media said, ‘See, we told you Reagan was dangerous,'” he said.

The expert called the episode insignificant. Former CIA analyst Philip Giraldi agreed with his opinion: according to him, Reagan’s statement was not intended to be anything more than a joke.