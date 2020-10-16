There are practically no objects in Russia against which the United States can impose sanctions. This was during a speech at the Aspen Institute, said the adviser to the American president for national security Robert O’Brien, reports RIA News…

“The problem with the Russians is that there isn’t much to be sanctioned there,” he explained. According to the adviser, Washington is looking for other ways to show its displeasure in this regard. At the same time, O’Brien noted that it is difficult to find such places “because of the comprehensive nature of the existing sanctions.”

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said earlier that the Americans had already introduced restrictive measures against 350 individuals and 500 legal entities, the agency notes.

Related materials

Earlier on October 16, Switzerland imposed sanctions against individuals and legal entities of Russia over the construction of the Crimean bridge.

On October 15, it was reported that the European Union imposed sanctions against six Russians, including the director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, as well as one scientific institute because of the situation with Alexei Navalny.

In recent years, Washington has imposed sanctions on Russia in connection with the annexation of Crimea, the construction of the Crimean bridge, the conflict in Ukraine and possible interference in the 2016 presidential election. A number of other bills are also pending in Congress.