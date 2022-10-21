Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Andreas Schmid

The center of the Ukraine war is currently Cherson: It could lead to a fateful battle. According to Zelenskyy, the situation at the front is difficult. All information in the news ticker

Update from October 21, 11:05 am: Apparently, the British Ministry of Defense does not expect a serious threat to Ukraine from Belarus. Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko’s plan for a joint force had increased fears of Belarus entering the war. In addition, videos of Russian soldiers and tanks appeared in the neighboring country. However, according to the British assessment, it is still unlikely that Russia has actually moved a large number of additional troops into the country. It is also doubtful that Moscow will be able to create new combat-ready units of the stated size, since the troops are in Ukraine. Minsk had previously reported the entry of around 9,000 Russian soldiers.

In addition, the Belarusian military itself most likely has only minimal capabilities for conducting “complex operations,” sources in London said. Rather, according to the report, the statement by Putin and Lukashenko regarding a joint force is an attempt to persuade Ukraine to redeploy its troops to the northern border. Russian troops are currently under pressure, especially in the south and north-east of Ukraine.

Ukraine war: “Six week time window” – USA considers taking Cherson possible

Update from October 21, 9:20 a.m.: According to the US, Ukraine has a six-week window for further successes against the Russian military. That reports the New York Times (NYT) citing American intelligence assessments. According to this, the Ukrainian military could only make new gains in both the south and north-east during this period before weather conditions such as clouds and muddy ground will force both sides to pause.

It is unlikely that Russian troops would collapse extensively and lose large areas of land to the Ukrainian military, as in the past few weeks, US officials said NYT. However, continued Ukrainian pressure could lead to a rupture in individual Russian units and allow for the recapture of both Donbass and Kherson cities. The Cherson Oblast is one of the Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. In addition, US and Ukrainian officials told the newspaper that the war will probably last several months.

Ukraine shows will to fight — Zelenskyy speaks of “Russian meanness” after attacks

Update from October 21, 6:07 a.m.: Despite massive Russian airstrikes on power plants and other infrastructure, Ukraine shows an unbroken will to fight. “Russian troops continue to attack our power plants with missiles and drones. In the end, even such Russian meanness will fail, ”said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Thursday.

Russia wants to destroy Ukraine’s energy system and make the country suffer even more. “But this only mobilizes the international community to help us even more and to put even more pressure on the terrorist state,” Zelenskyy continued.

Putin’s new commander in the Ukraine war: General Sergei Surovikin. © Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

The Ukrainian utility Ukrenerho announced in the evening that it expects temporary restrictions on energy consumption on Friday as a result of the damaged facilities across the country. The company was forced to cut power as early as Thursday. The adviser in the President’s Office in Kyiv, Oleksiy Arestovych, did not rule out long-term problems. “We can certainly face a situation where we will be sitting for weeks or even months without water, without light and heat or with major restrictions.” But he was sure that the Ukrainians would cope with the problems (see previous update).

Selenskyj called the situation at the front difficult. This particularly affects the Donbass in the east and some directions in the south. “But we stand our ground. We defend our country. We are gradually moving forward, displacing the enemy.” Ukraine will win. “Terrorists always lose. Freedom always wins.”

Update from October 20, 10:25 p.m: Ukraine does not rule out longer-term energy problems following massive Russian airstrikes on power plants and other infrastructure. “We may well be faced with a situation where we will be without water, light and heat for weeks or even months, or with major restrictions,” said adviser at the President’s Office in Kyiv, Oleksiy Arestovych.

In Kyiv, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba called on residents of the capital to save electricity on Friday as well. Especially in the morning, no energy-intensive devices such as heaters and washing machines should be switched on, said Kuleba. “Every kilowatt saved is a help for our power grid.”

Ukrainian counteroffensive: Kremlin fears advance in Cherson

First report from October 20th: Kherson – The Kherson region is one of four territories that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in a referendum. On Wednesday, the Kremlin chief imposed martial law in the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. As Kyiv immediately announced, this will not change anything about the planned counter-offensive. The next fateful battle in the Ukraine war could threaten in Cherson.

The Russian army already fears a major attack by Ukraine to liberate the city of Kherson and the area on the north right bank of the Dnipro River. The Kremlin recently spoke openly of Ukrainian successes.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, Ukrainian forces are advancing. However, the Ukrainian military suffered heavy blows during Russian tank attacks. Putin’s new general, Sergey Surovikin, even spoke of a “tense situation”. In addition, you will also make “difficult decisions”. A hint of a retreat? Or strategy?

Ukraine has not commented on the military situation in Kherson for days. In the end, however, Ukrainian troops continued to advance around the front line and liberated several towns. According to British intelligence, the Russian leadership is therefore considering a larger withdrawal of its troops from the area around Cherson to the west. London classified Surovikin’s statements as “highly unusual” because they deviated from previous Kremlin communications.

Kherson retreat? Kremlin plans false flag dam attack

However, a possible withdrawal could be difficult. All permanent bridges over the one-kilometer-wide Dnipro River were badly damaged, British intelligence said. So, is Russia resorting to a false-flag attack, a Russian false-flag attack that the Kremlin blames on Ukraine?

Explosive: According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) Russia wants to attack the hydroelectric power station Kakhovka to break a dam. Surovikin had publicly stated on Wednesday that Ukraine was planning such an attack and spoke of devastating floods.

The Kremlin’s strategy, according to ISW: “The Russian military may believe that breaching the dam could cover its withdrawal from the right bank of the Dnipro River and prevent or delay Ukrainian advance across the river.” Russia would then credit Ukraine for the attack responsible – and at the same time calmly withdraw from Cherson. (as)