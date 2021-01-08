Donald Trump has shown his true colors once again. The storm of his supporters on the Capitol caused indignation worldwide. A political scientist expresses fears.

Munich – The Pictures from Washington have, too Professor James Davis shocked. We spoke to the US American who lives in Munich and teaches political science at the University of St. Gallen.

Will the 45th US President become the leader of a civil war movement? Donald Trump poses great danger even after leaving the White House. © TASOS KATOPODIS / afp

After the development of the past years and especially weeks: How surprised are you by the events?

Davis: That it too Arguments didn’t surprise me. But of course I was shocked and speechlesswhen I saw the pictures. One Storming our Congress * I couldn’t have imagined.

How badly does this blow hit US democracy?

Davis: Very strong and very deep. I see that too leading representatives of Republican Party very outraged are. I didn’t expect anything else either. But the fact that some Senators and MPs still wanted to get this show done, this one Questioning the election result *, shows that we are dealing with a movement that is likely to last a long time.

Is there a threat of civil war-like conditions in the US?

Davis: So far I have been skeptical because I was of the opinion that this would require a leader who is not part of the government. The question is what Donald Trump * Can’t do until he’s in two weeks no longer president is. I can’t tell if he’s taking the side of a movement and inciting attacks. But it’s definitely easier to imagine than a year ago.

What consequences – also legally – must this day have for Trump?

Davis: In legal terms, I don’t see any major dangers for Trump at first. I would expect Congress to have one Reprimand says that is the least. The voices also get louder, those after you second impeachment proceedings call. But how can you do something like that in just 13 days? The question now is what the Vice President power. According to the news, he is deeply upset. in the White house the rats leave the sinking ship. One asks oneself: How can one still be governed at all?

Allegedly there are considerations that the cabinet could remove Trump from office.

Davis: It cannot be ruled out, but we’re talking about lengthy procedureregulated by the constitution. I wonder how you can do this so quickly. It depends on, how the president * will behave in the next hours and days. If he continues as he did on Wednesday, it could be natural to get a process started.

Wouldn’t that be important for symbolic reasons?

Davis: That is why I said that I was expecting at least a reprimand. Congress cannot remain calm. Any answer there must be. But whether you can really take these further steps, whether Impeachment or Cabinet decision, I dare to doubt that.

Is Trump still able to run official business?

Davis: That is the question we all ask ourselves. One can only hope it will no major world crises that require the President to act. I can well imagine that his ministers are now trying to keep everything away from him.

What complicity does the Republicans, who long devotedly follow Trump, are to blame?

Davis: The party has to go to court with itself. It was clear very early in this administration that you were dealing with a president who was the Either does not understand laws and standards or disregards them. One should have expected the party to be a educational role takes over. And if that hadn’t been possible, she tried that Limit damage. That will be the very interesting question: Whether one out of this debacle Rethink arises. Maybe they have Republican* something like that needed to be one catharsis to experience.

How much do you yearn for Joe Biden to take office and for a return to normalcy?

Davis: I don’t envy him. So split the country hasn’t been since the civil war. One becomes in some way Reach out to Trump supporters need to step by step a rebuild normal political culture. But that probably cannot be done in one term.

Interview: Marc Beyer

* Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network

List of rubric lists: © TASOS KATOPODIS / afp