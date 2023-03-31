Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

A counter-offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces in eastern and southern Ukraine is said to be imminent. © Adrien Vautier/imago-images

The Ukrainian armed forces are facing a counter-offensive in eastern Ukraine. A success could have a significant impact on the further course of the war.

WASHINGTON DC – Supporters of Ukraine have pinned high hopes on the forthcoming spring offensive by Ukrainian forces. But former US General Mark Hertling warned on Thursday (March 30) of the dangers of the counter-offensive and pointed out problems for the Ukrainian army in the coming weeks.

Earlier in the week, the ex-Australian general and Military expert Mick Ryan explained in an analysis on Twittera successful Ukrainian offensive in the spring could have a major impact on the further course of the Ukraine war have. “But if the West keeps its nerve and the Ukrainians can undeterred use their fighting power against the Russians and retake much of their country, the offensives could be the beginning of the end of this war,” Ryan wrote. However, the Australian also predicted that the coming months would be “heartbreakingly bloody”.

Ukrainian counteroffensive – Russian army “mauled on many fronts”

Mark Hertling was a little less optimistic about the forthcoming offensive. Hertling is a retired lieutenant general and headed the US forces in Europe between 2011 and 2012. In his analysis on Twitter, the 69-year-old warned, among other things, against underestimating the Russian army. Although the armed forces had been “exhausted and mangled on many fronts”, they also had several months to set up defensive positions in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Next to the Russian forces, the Ukrainian army has also suffered significant losses must. Ukraine mainly lost foreign-trained soldiers. Hertling reported that he himself was involved in the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany. “These are soldiers and leaders whose presence changed the Ukrainian army. Many of them are gone now, sacrificed for their country. I’m worried about that,” Hertling said in his analysis.

Kremlin will “willingly sacrifice” soldiers – US expert warns of problems with Ukrainian counter-offensive

In the spring offensive, therefore, inexperienced recruits would have to carry out offensive actions. In addition, many of the recruits are not yet familiar with Western equipment. “The Ukrainian army is good and experienced in combat. But like the Russian army at the beginning of the war, they are not overpowered,” Hertling explained.

Another problem is likely to be the terrain in the areas concerned. In the south, Russian troops have withdrawn to the east bank of the Dnieper. The invaders have been able to set up and fortify their positions there since November. So the Ukrainian forces would first have to cross the river and then break through the enemy lines. The project would be further complicated by the fact that the Kremlin would “willingly sacrifice soldiers,” Hertling predicted.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war – “frozen conflict” threatens

“Russia will try to hold as much land as possible, which will contribute to another ‘frozen conflict’ in Europe (Transnistria, Abkhazia),” Hertling concluded. Ukraine, on the other hand, “will try to win back as much of its sovereign country as possible.” (fd)