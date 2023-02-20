Home page politics

Prof. James Davis has been present at the Munich Security Conference for many years as a moderator and organizer of a number of side events. Here he takes stock of this Siko under the sign of war.

After this Siko, have we come closer to peace in Ukraine? After all, China announced a peace plan…

China has promised a peace plan. However, I doubt whether it respects the full sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Many had hoped that Blinken’s talks with China’s top foreign policy leader, Wang Yi, would bring them closer together. Was there?

I don’t know, but it’s definitely a good thing when both sides talk to each other. It is important, especially on the Taiwan issue, that they understand their respective perspectives. The biggest danger is that we get into a crisis because of misunderstandings. On the Ukraine issue, it is important for the Chinese to understand that Washington would not welcome Beijing starting supplying arms to Russia. I think this clear message got through.

How united is the West really when it comes to the war goal?

After the Trump experience, Europeans still have doubts as to whether the United States will continue to support Ukraine even with a Republican majority in the House of Representatives. That’s why it was important for the representatives of the US Republicans in Munich to make it clear that they, too, clearly stand by Kiev. When it comes to the question of where all this is supposed to lead, I see less argument than helplessness. Nobody knows where we will be in a year. But there is agreement that the Ukrainians should decide their own strategy and war aims. Nevertheless, the West wants to prevent Kiev from acting negligently and dragging us into something even bigger and worse.

How did the Ukrainian reputation for getting banned weapons like cluster bombs go down?

War crimes clearly took place on the Russian side. The western alliance will do everything to ensure that Ukraine continues to operate within the framework of martial law. The contribution of the US Republican Lindsay Graham, who had previously always opposed the International Criminal Court, was interesting. Now, for the first time, he has shown willingness to cooperate with The Hague.

President Macron said neither side will be fully victorious. What does that mean? Will Ukraine end up sacrificing Crimea?

So far nobody has been able to tell me what the phrase “Ukraine must win” really means. Even if Ukraine retakes all of its territory, it may still be under rocket fire from Russia. So you can win on the battlefield, but the war is not over. It may well be that there is no diplomatic solution, but a long-lasting frozen conflict. Would we then also be prepared to admit Kiev to NATO? There is no answer to that yet.

While discussions were taking place in Munich, South Africa was holding maneuvers with Russia...

In Munich, I felt that the African or Southeast Asian peoples don’t want to choose between Russia and the West. Siko boss Christoph Heusgen therefore formulated it wisely when he made it clear that it was not about a decision in favor of Kiev or Moscow, but about principles that would benefit the countries of the Global South. For example, that borders must not be shifted through war – given the colonial background, that should be well understood in Africa.

Interview: Klaus Rimpel