Because its size makes it an easy target for anti-aircraft missiles, experts are critical of the Russian Su-35 fighter jet. A US expert hands out powerful.

Kiev/Moscow – While Poland and Slovakia, the first Western countries to deliver fighter jets from old stocks to Ukraine, have been announced by a military expert, a military expert has voiced loud criticism of the quality of Russian fighter jets – and in particular means the comparatively new type of fighter jets Su-35. Like “typical Russian machines”, the type of aircraft is more appearance than reality, the US newspaper quotes Newsweek former US Air Force pilot Dan Hampton.

This had the Su-35 in an interview with the radio station Voice of America compared it to the modern equipment of the US Air Force and concluded that the military jet, which belongs to the fighter class, while “looking good” was “not a very good plane deep down”. Although the Su-35 cuts a good figure at air shows, “in my personal opinion, it’s junk,” said Hampton.

The Russian Su-35 fighter jet is one of the modern war machines that Russia is using in Ukraine. Nevertheless, Western experts doubt its quality. (Archive photo) © Maxime Popov/AFP

Luftwaffe in the Ukraine war: According to US experts, the Russian Su-35 fighter jet has its weaknesses

Specifically, Hampton justified this assessment with the fact that the Su-35 was a “very large” twin-engine aircraft that was “easy to see and easy to locate by radar” and was therefore also an “easy target for long-range missiles”. Many alternative jets that the US Air Force would have access to are much more robust in comparison. However, this comparison only has practical effects on the Ukraine war, at least for the moment, insofar as Ukraine has access to modern anti-aircraft missiles that could efficiently track down the Su-35.

In its demand for Western fighter jets, however, Ukraine has hitherto been hitting the ground running. The justifications include, for example, that airstrikes, unlike artillery strikes, are not seen by experts as a sensible measure to win back areas in eastern Ukraine and thus urge Putin’s army to end the conflict. In addition, the United States currently expects that training Ukrainian fighters, for example for pilots of the US F-16 fighter jet, would take far too long.

No fighter jets for Ukraine: Allies continue to keep a low profile with delivery of modern weapons

According to consistent media reports, including from the TV station ZDF, just two Ukrainian soldiers are currently being trained in a flight simulator for the F-16 in the US state of Arizona – mainly to see how easy or difficult the changeover is for the pilots, who are mainly used for the use of old Soviet machines are trained. A report by the Swiss medium 20min.ch According to reports, both Russian and Ukrainian troops used the Soviet MiG-29, SU-24, SU-25 and SU-27 combat aircraft in the Ukraine war. However, more modern Russian systems built after the collapse of the Soviet Union are exclusively available to Russia in the conflict.

And current attempts to support Ukraine with the delivery of fighter jets currently relate exclusively to the delivery of additional MiG-29 fighter jets. That’s how it reports ZDFthat the MiG-29 planes, which Poland has announced will be delivered soon, could possibly come from old GDR stocks. Slovakia has also announced the delivery of 13 MiG-29 jets to Ukraine. (saka)