A council of experts under the United States medical regulator has recommended the resumption of vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection with Jonson & Jonson (J&J). On Friday, April 23rd, reports NBC News…

Ten members of the expert council voted to restart the vaccination campaign, four people did not support the idea and one expert refused to vote. The group added that a warning about the risk of rare but serious thrombosis should be added when Jonson & Jonson is resumed.

It is noted that canceling the pause in vaccination of the American population is in the interest of the public on public health issues. Also, the recommendation of the expert group under the medical regulator is not mandatory.

On April 13, the White House said that the temporary cessation of the use of the drug company Jonson & Jonson will not have a significant impact on the vaccination plan for US residents.

Earlier, on April 9, in the United States, three Jonson & Jonson coronavirus vaccination centers located in North Carolina were temporarily closed due to the identification of side effects in 26 people after using the vaccine.

After using the drug, four people were admitted to hospitals for further examination. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described fainting as not uncommon after vaccination.

Prior to that, on March 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) strategic advisory group on immunization recommended careful monitoring of potential side effects from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, including allergic reactions and bleeding problems.