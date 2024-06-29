NY.– While traveling through Alaska on a long-planned vacation, Ike and Susan Riffel stopped from time to time to put up bumper stickers telling people to “Live Full Riffel.”

It’s one way this California couple can honor the memory of their sons, Melvin and Bennett, who died in 2019 when a Boeing 737 jet crashed in Ethiopia.

The Riffels and the families of other passengers who died in the crash and in a similar one in Indonesia a little more than four months earlier have been waiting all these years for word that the U.S. Justice Department will prosecute Boeing for its connection to the two disasters, in which 346 people died.

Ike Riffel fears that instead of prosecuting Boeing, the government will offer the company another chance through corporate probation using a legal document called a deferred prosecution agreement, or DPA.

Or that the prosecution would allow Boeing to plead guilty to avoid going to trial.

“A DPA would obscure the truth,” Riffel said. “It would leave families without any idea of ​​what happened inside the Boeing Max as it was being designed and tested and after the first crash in 2018 that exposed problems with new flight control software.”

“The families want to know the truth. Who was responsible? Who did this? Why did they have to die?”

Ike is a retired forester and Susan is a retired religious educator. They live in Redding, California.

Mel was 29 years old and preparing to become a father when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed six minutes after takeoff.

Bennett, 26, loved the arts.

Ike and his wife are disappointed with the Justice Department, which has denied that a criminal investigation is underway.

Boeing has never contacted the family, according to Riffel. He assumes that this is what the company’s lawyers advised them to do.

The Justice Department reopened the possibility of legal action against Boeing last month, saying the company had breached a 2021 agreement.