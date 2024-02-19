The United States is expected to present its first resolution at the United Nations (UN) Security Council this Tuesday (20) calling for a “temporary ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas terrorists. The American resolution is also expected to ask Israeli forces not to carry out a ground offensive in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

The resolution, which could be debated this Tuesday, is an alternative to another text proposed by Algeria, which calls for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the ongoing war in the Middle East. According to the US representative at the UN, Robert Wood, the Americans intend to block the Algerian resolution.

“If this resolution is ultimately voted on, it will not be successful,” Wood told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

According to the British newspaper The Guardianthe resolution expected to be presented by the US condemns Hamas for the terrorist attack carried out on October 7, which resulted in the death of hostages, murders and abuses, and states that a ground offensive in Rafah “would have serious consequences for civilians and regional peace and security.”

The US draft resolution also calls for the protection of civilians and the provision of humanitarian aid in the enclave.

This would therefore be the first time that the US explicitly supports a “ceasefire”, even if temporary, in the war that has been ongoing since the attacks carried out by Palestinian terrorists.

Recently, information released by the American media states that US President Joe Biden is putting pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a “diplomatic” solution to the conflict.

In Europe, Hungary on Monday blocked a request from the European Union (EU) for a “humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip”, which could later lead to a ceasefire in the conflict.

The other 26 countries in the bloc had agreed to the request, which ended up being prevented from being presented due to opposition from Budapest. Official demands must be unanimously approved in the EU.

Faced with the Hungarian veto, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, read a statement at a press conference supported by the other 26 countries, where he called for “an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a cease- sustainable fire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian aid” in the Palestinian enclave.

Borrell also insisted this Monday on his request to the Israeli government “not to carry out a military mission in Rafah that could worsen the humanitarian situation”, which he classified as “catastrophic”, and “prevent the urgent provision of basic services and assistance humanitarian”.

The EU high representative recognized Israel's right to defend itself, but noted “the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

In addition to blocking the EU's request, Hungary also prevented the European bloc this Monday from approving sanctions against Israeli settlers who are accused of allegedly attacking Palestinians in the West Bank and, faced with this veto, Spain, the Republic of Ireland and Belgium decided press for individual sanctions. (With EFE Agency)