The United States announced this Thursday (21) a significant expansion of the program that offers Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the country.

With the expansion, around 472,000 people who left the South American country in search of a better life in the United States will have the opportunity to work and reside legally in the United States under the protection of this program.

Before the decision announced by the US government this Thursday, only Venezuelans who had been in the United States since March 2021 were eligible for TPS. With the change, all Venezuelans who have continuously resided in American territory since July 31, 2023 will be able to benefit from the program.

The expansion of the TPS represents a significant increase in relation to the previous number of eligible people, which was just 242.7 thousand people.

This initiative by the American government is a response to the growing instability in Venezuela and the lack of security in the country led by dictator Nicolás Maduro.

TPS is an immigration program created in 1990 that grants extraordinary authorization to remain to immigrants from nations affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters, epidemics or other conditions that make their return to their countries of origin dangerous.

“Temporary Protected Status provides protection from deportation for individuals already present in the United States when conditions in their home country prevent their safe return,” said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas via a communicated.

“This is the situation in which Venezuelans who arrived here before July 31 of this year already found themselves,” he recalled.

In addition to extending the program, the United States government also renewed TPS for Venezuelans for a period of 18 months, with the possibility of future extension, as has occurred on several occasions in the past.

The expansion of TPS to Venezuela will allow the country’s citizens who have been arriving irregularly in the United States in record numbers over the past two years to temporarily regularize their status. (With EFE Agency)