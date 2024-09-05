Baltimore, Maryland.- The US Justice Department has expanded its indictment of several Russians in the so-called “WhisperGate” malware attack, which aimed to destroy the cyber systems of Ukraine and 26 NATO allies, including the United States.

In a superseding indictment announced today, five Russian military intelligence officers are added as defendants in a conspiracy to demoralize the Ukrainian people on the eve of the Russian invasion.

A federal official said the “WhisperGate” malware attack in January 2022 could be considered the first shot in the war. The cyberattacks also managed to penetrate American companies and targeted non-defense-related Ukrainian cyber infrastructure and systems, including the judicial system, emergency services, food security and education, they said.

“In an attempt to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian public, the defendants also stole and leaked personal data of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including by publishing patient health information and other sensitive private data for sale online and subsequently harassing victims,” said Matthew Olsen, deputy attorney general for national security.

The attacks were not limited to Ukraine, Olsen said at a news conference in Baltimore with Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron.

“They targeted computers around the world and used the cyber infrastructure of an unwittingly involved U.S.-based company to carry out the WhisperGate attacks,” Olsen said. “They went so far as to attack cyber systems of other nations supporting Ukraine in its fight for survival. Ultimately, their attacks included cyber systems of 26 NATO partners, including the United States.

A federal grand jury in Baltimore has indicted intelligence officers Vladislav Borovkov, Denis Denisenko, Yury Denisov, Dmitry Goloshubov and Nikolai Korchagin along with Amin Timovich, a 22-year-old Russian civilian. The agency accuses them of conspiring to gain unauthorized access to computers linked to the governments of Ukraine and its allies. The U.S. government is offering $60 million in rewards for help in locating the defendants or in malicious cyber activity.

William J. DelBagno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore field office, said, “This type of cyber warfare will not be tolerated. The scope of Russia’s crimes cannot be overlooked.”