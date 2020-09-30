The US authorities have expanded sanctions on Syria, adding six citizens of the republic to the blacklists, as well as 13 Syrian companies. About this on Wednesday, September 30, reported on the US Treasury Department website.

In addition, a Cuban citizen was added to the sanctions list.

According to the ministry, these organizations are associated with one of the Syrian businessmen who fell under the restrictions, as well as the Ministry of Tourism of the SAR.

On August 20, Washington imposed sanctions on six Syrian citizens from the inner circle of President Bashar al-Assad.

On July 29, it was also reported that the US Treasury expanded the sanctions list against Syria, adding four people and 10 organizations to it. The sanctions were imposed on the son of Assad Hafez, and also targeted a unit of the first division of the Syrian army.

On July 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that US sanctions against Syria are illegal. According to the Russian leader, restrictions only add problems and undermine the economy of this country.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted the negative consequences of illegitimate economic sanctions against Syria by the United States and the European Union, which persist, despite the UN call to ease unilateral restrictions in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 21, Washington imposed sanctions against 39 individuals and entities in Syria under the so-called Caesar Act. Assad, his wife Asma, sister Bushra and younger brother Maher fell under his influence. The measures will affect everyone who cooperates with them, including Russian and Iranian structures that work in the SAR.