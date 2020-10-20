The United States announced the expansion of sanctions against the North Stream-2 gas pipeline. The restrictions apply to companies that help and finance the retrofitting or installation of equipment on pipe-laying vessels. About it reported on the State Department website.

Washington called on Moscow to stop using energy resources as an instrument of pressure on other countries.

Related materials Let’s go around Israel decided to sell fuel to Europe. How does this threaten Russia? The pipe does not burn The US and Europe are preventing the construction of Nord Stream 2. Why doesn’t Russia care now?

The Russian pipelayer Akademik Chersky, which is capable of completing the construction of Nord Stream 2, must be reequipped to carry out completion tasks, writes RIA News with reference to Bloomberg.

Earlier it was reported that the pipelayer left the port of Mukran in Germany (the logistics base of the project) and headed towards Russia; he stopped in front of the Curonian Spit near Kaliningrad. The supply vessel Finval approached the Akademik Chersky and entered the test mode. The pipelayer itself is in limited maneuverability mode.

The supply vessels “Baltic Researcher” and “Umka” of the Marine Rescue Service are located near the Akademik Chersky. They have already taken part in the construction of Nord Stream 2. Also near Kaliningrad are the vessels “Ivan Sidorenko” and “Ostap Sheremet”, which can also be involved in the completion of the project.

The United States imposed the first sanctions on the Russian gas pipeline at the end of 2019, after which the European company Allseas, which provided the pipelayer for construction, refused to cooperate with Russia. In the summer of 2020, Washington threatened to expand the restrictions to cover companies that insure ships to complete construction and firms involved in retrofitting ships.