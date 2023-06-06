AFPi

06/05/2023 – 4:39 pm

The SEC, the agency responsible for regulating the stock market in the United States, took to court, this Monday (6), the largest cryptocurrency platform in the world, Binance, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, for violating regulations in force.

According to the document filed before a federal court in Washington, Binance allowed US residents to use its platform when the company was not registered with national authorities.

This is yet another blow to Binance, which had already been denounced in late March by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in court for similar reasons.

Rostin Behnam, chairman of the CFTC, stated at the time that the allegations against Binance are part of a campaign to “identify and deter misconduct in the volatile and risky digital asset market.”

The action was filed in that case before a federal court in the state of Illinois, in the north of the country.

Monday’s news caused the value of bitcoin, the most important cryptocurrency in terms of total value in circulation (over half a trillion dollars), to plummet by 2% in a matter of minutes.

Meanwhile, Binance Coin (BNB), a cryptocurrency linked to the platform of the same name and the fourth largest digital currency globally, lost 5% in less than an hour.

“Our team is working to ensure that our systems are stable, including withdrawals and deposits,” Changpeng Zhao tweeted. “We will respond to the allegation once we have seen the document,” she added.

The SEC accuses Binance of failing to register its platform, its own cryptocurrencies such as BNB and other financial products in the United States.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a statement that the company and its chairman had committed a “calculated” violation of applicable law.

“Zhao and Binance know the rules, but they intentionally chose to circumvent them, exposing their customers and investors to risk,” he added.

The CFTC, for its part, had mentioned that Binance decided, in particular, not to ask its users in the United States for proof of identity, as required by financial regulations in the country.























