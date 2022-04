How did you feel about this matter?

government representatives of the U.S and gives European Union (EU) gathered in Washington to address the challenges presented by the Russiaand promised to work together so that the President Vladimir Putingive account for the invasion of Ukraine.

O Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Moraand the Under Secretary for Political Affairs at the US State Department Victoria Nulandstarted a new high-level dialogue in the US capital that from now on will have one or two editions a year.

At the meeting, Mora and Nuland discussed how the US and EU will work to track war crimes, share information and use “every tool at their disposal” to hold perpetrators accountable, they said in a statement.

The two also discussed other steps to be taken to “further isolate Russia” from the US and EU economies, as well as the international financial system.

Regarding China, Mora and Nuland stressed that both countries will continue to pressure Beijing not to avoid sanctions against Russia and not to provide any kind of support to the Russians for the aggression against Ukraine.

“Our joint response, transatlantic unity and support for the Ukrainian people remain steadfast in parallel with Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Mora said on Twitter.

Nuland also wrote on the social network that the US and EU support Ukraine and will continue to work together to “hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin accountable for his senseless and deadly war”.