FT: US, EU diplomats hold emergency talks after Haniyeh killing

US and EU diplomats have held urgent talks in the Middle East to avert the threat of a full-scale war following the assassination of Palestinian Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh. writes Financial Times newspaper.

According to sources, the goal of the talks is to convince Tehran either not to respond to Israel or to take symbolic actions.

Hamas Politburo chief Haniyeh was killed on the night of July 31. The Palestinian movement confirmed the death of one of its leaders, calling the attack treacherous and blaming the Zionists.

Iran convened an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council after the assassination of the head of the Palestinian Islamist movement’s politburo. A red flag of revenge was raised over Iran’s largest mosque, Jamharan.