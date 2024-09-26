Border conflict between the two countries has intensified; nations speak of “unacceptable risk of wider regional escalation”

The United States, the EU (European Union) and 10 other countries issued a joint statement on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) calling for a 21-day ceasefire on the border between Israel and Lebanon. The aim is to reach a diplomatic solution to the conflicts, which have escalated throughout this week.

The US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and Qatar said the situation between Lebanon and Israel “is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of wider regional escalation”. Here is the full (PDF, in English – 36 kB) of the statement released by the White House.

According to the EU and the countries, “It is time to conclude a diplomatic agreement that allows civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes safely.”. However, diplomacy “cannot succeed in the midst of an escalation” of conflicts in the region.

“We therefore call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy.”, reads the statement.

The signatories appealed “to all parties, including the governments of Israel and Lebanon”, to “endorse the temporary ceasefire immediately” and for “give it a real chance” to a diplomatic agreement.

Israel stepped up its offensives against Lebanon on Monday (September 23). Since then, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has been carrying out daily attacks on locations that, according to the military, are linked to the extremist group Hezbollah. These are the most intense airstrikes in almost a year of conflict in the region.

This week’s offensives have already left more than 560 dead and nearly 1,900 injured, according to Lebanese authorities.

On Wednesday (September 25), Hezbollah responded to the attacks by launching a missile at Israel. The group claims that its target was the headquarters of the Mossad, the Israeli secret service, in Tel Aviv. According to the IDF, another 40 projectiles fired from Lebanese territory were intercepted.

Hezbollah blames Mossad for the recent assassination of its leaders. The group also claims that the Israeli secret service is responsible for last week’s operation that culminated in a series of bombings. pagers on September 17 and 18 in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of 37 people.

The Brazilian government confirmed on Wednesday (September 25) that a 15-year-old Brazilian died during an Israeli bombing of Hezbollah in the Lebanese region of the Beqaa Valley. The Brazilian Embassy in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, is in contact and providing support to the family, who are from Foz do Iguaçu (PR).