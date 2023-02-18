Saturday, February 18, 2023
US estimates 30,000 Wagner mercenaries have died in Ukraine

February 18, 2023
Ukrainian tank in Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region: the city was the center of some of the most intense clashes of the war in December.| Photo: EFE/EPA/George Ivanchenko

The United States estimates that more than 30,000 mercenaries from the Russian-backed Wagner group have been killed since the start of the war in Ukraine, the White House said on Friday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby indicated at a press conference that around 9,000 of these casualties have taken place since mid-December last year, with the intensification of the battle in Bakhmut, in the Donbass region (eastern Ukraine). ). “They’re using their recruits, most of them convicts, as cannon fodder, they’re literally throwing them through a meat grinder,” he declared.

Kirby added that, based on US intelligence, it is believed that 90% of Wagner casualties in December would have been convicts enlisted in the organization. Last January, the US estimated that the group would have around 50,000 soldiers in Ukraine, of which 10,000 would be hired and 40,000 would be ex-convicts, and assured that Wagner recruits guerrillas in Russian prisons. The US imposed sanctions against this Russian mercenary group for its involvement in the war in Ukraine and designated it as a “transnational criminal organization”, which opens up the possibility of continuing to sanction economically both the organization and its allies around the world.

