How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ukrainian military in Bakhmut: Russian losses increased as the offensive for control of the city intensified and half of the deaths were members of the Wagner Group | Photo: EFE/EPA/Maria Senovilla

The United States estimates that 20,000 Russian troops have died in Ukraine since December last year, half of which were Wagner Group mercenaries, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

At a telephone news conference, he revealed US intelligence data suggesting that Russia had suffered huge losses since its troops in December stepped up their offensive to seize the city of Bakhmut.

According to Kirby, some 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since December, half of whom were Wagner Group mercenaries, and most had been released from Russian prisons.

The US alleges months ago that Wagner is recruiting prisoners from Russian prisons, including some who have serious illnesses or other health problems and who die more frequently on the battlefield.

In addition to those 20,000 deaths, 80,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded since December, according to Kirby.

The release of this US intelligence information comes after the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that only 94 soldiers lost their lives.

Kirby, who declined to reveal how many Ukrainian soldiers have been wounded or killed since December, recalled that the US never made those numbers public in an attempt to morally support Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing to launch a counter-offensive soon to reclaim parts of the country occupied by Russia.