By Tim McLaughlin

(Reuters) – The U.S. environmental regulator said on Tuesday it had sent the White House its final plan to reduce interstate smog and soot pollution from the power sector, but major energy companies warned that the measure to be finalized next month will cost billions of dollars.

The plan, first proposed last year by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), requires the power industry to reduce nitrogen oxides, or NOx, pollution to stem a decades-old problem of power plant emissions polluting the environment. air in other states, often miles away.

The EPA told Reuters that the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) accepted the agency’s proposal for review on February 9 and that the final rule is expected in March 2023.

The EPA’s agenda for tougher rules received more than 112,000 comments, including from industry heavyweights who say the agency is underestimating the cost of implementation by billions of dollars.

Kinder Morgan warned that the plan could cost about $4.1 billion in upgrades and retrofits for about 950 engines along its pipelines, which carry about 40% of the natural gas consumed in the United States.

That estimate is 16 times higher than that of the EPA, whose industry assessment includes fewer than 100 engines for Kinder Morgan, the company said in a letter to the agency.

“It will likely take at least until 2045 to implement the (EPA proposal) in all engines that currently exceed the proposed emission limits,” he said.

Kinder Morgan declined to comment, and the EPA declined to comment on the company’s specific complaints.

PacifiCorp, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway, said in a letter sent to the EPA that the agency’s 2026 timeline is unreasonable and that the work will cost as much as $2 billion, more than double what the EPA estimates.

The company said it hoped the final rule would address some of the industry’s concerns.