Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy wants to become US President. He raves about pure capitalism and lashes out at everything that is “woke”.

An Vivek Ramaswamy certainly has no lack of self-confidence. He understands that the organizers of the World Economic Forum in Davos would like to adorn themselves with him, he said recently in a video published on Twitter. After all, he is successful and has founded companies worth many billions of dollars. But he finds it cheeky that the organization named him one of their “Young Global Leaders” a few years ago without his consent.

On the other hand, he sees himself as the “top critic” of this group, said Ramaswamy. In Davos attempts are being made to set an agenda and impose it on the whole world. However, he is not a “citizen of the world”, but a citizen of the USA. The unwanted award gives the false impression that he has a connection to the World Economic Forum. That’s why he’s considering filing a lawsuit — which he did shortly thereafter.