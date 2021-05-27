US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm questioned the environmental friendliness of Russian gas. She stated that natural gas produced in Russia is allegedly the “dirtiest” in the world. Her words at a hearing before the US House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology cited TASS…

So Granholm commented on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, stressing that the United States opposes it.

“And I will say on behalf of the Ministry of Energy that one of the reasons – apart from geopolitical issues related to Russia – one of the reasons I consider this pipeline very dangerous is that it transports the dirtiest form of natural gas to Earth, ”Granholm said.

Earlier in May, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov ruled out the possibility of competition between Russian pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe. According to him, Spain, for example, could buy Russian LNG. The head of the department pointed out that the competitor for Russian pipeline gas is LNG from Qatar and the United States, but the stability of supplies via gas pipelines looks like an advantage.

On May 1, gas prices in Europe rose to a record high since mid-January. Thousand cubic meters traded at $ 286. The reason for this dynamics was the reduction in LNG supplies.