In an interview with “Sky News Arabia” on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference “ADIPEC 2022”, Hochstein said that the UAE and the United States have long been strong allies and partners, “but what we are saying today is that we will join efforts together as leaders for the future.”

He added that the two countries will spend with the partners $100 billion, “because we realize that to be able to achieve results after 12 years, we need today to start accelerating the path towards deploying this energy.”

The agreement signed Tuesday, he said, indicates that the United States and the UAE will work together to accelerate the deployment of clean energy sources and the deployment of wind, solar and geothermal energy, in addition to cooperating in the search for new technical developments in nuclear energy.

He indicated that America and the UAE will cooperate in the oil and gas sector with the aim of producing energy with a lower carbon footprint, stressing that the two countries will work to “decarbonize this sector.”

Hochstein said that despite all the changes in the world, one thing remains constant, which is that the climate crisis is getting worse, as he put it.

He said that the Climate Summit will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt next week, and that the world needs to start planning for the 28th Climate Summit here in the UAE next year.

He stressed that the United States fully supports the UAE’s hosting of the climate summit and wants to work closely with it.