Washington (AFP) – The US Department of Homeland Security announced that it will end the policy of requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their applications are resolved in court.

The announcement came after a judge lifted a court order that prevented the Joe Biden government from eliminating the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Under that policy, adopted in 2019 by former President Donald Trump, tens of thousands of asylum seekers were sent to Mexico until they had to appear before a US court for their immigration hearing.

The program was considered cruel and dangerous, leaving vulnerable people in unsafe conditions in border towns.

The policy will be phased out “in a quick and orderly manner,” the US agency said in a statement.

No one else will be included and those who cross the border to attend their court hearings will not be returned to Mexico, the entity added.

A US border policeman gives orders to migrants who have just crossed the border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. © Adrees Latif / Reuters

The Migrant Protection Protocol (PPM), as the policy is officially called, “has endemic flaws, imposes unjustified human costs and takes resources and personnel away from other priority tasks to secure our borders,” the department added.

A presidential promise with resistance at the state level

Shortly after coming to power, Biden tried to scrap the measure as part of what he called a more humane approach to migration.

But several Republican-led states, led by Texas, sued the federal government, and a court in the capital ordered the policy reinstated.

The case went to the Supreme Court, which ruled on June 30 that Biden has the authority to end the program.

From the policy’s inception in January 2019 to its initial suspension, at least 70,000 people were sent to Mexico according to the American Immigration Council, a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 that advocates for immigrants.

The Trump administration argued that the policy would contain illegal immigration to the United States.

During Biden’s tenure, the authorities prevented the entry of more than 200,000 people who tried to enter illegally and were returnedeither by the PPM or by another border provision adopted by the coronavirus pandemic.