By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for international travelers and federal workers on May 11, when the coronavirus public health emergency ends, the White House said on Monday.

In February, the US House of Representatives voted to lift the requirement that most foreign air passengers be vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the few pandemic travel restrictions still in place.

The Biden administration last June removed the requirement that people arriving in the US by air need a negative test for Covid, but maintained the vaccination requirements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for most travelers foreigners.

The rules prevented Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic from participating in some tournaments in the United States because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, but from May 12 he can enter and play freely in major North American tournaments such as the US Open .

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Jasper Ward)