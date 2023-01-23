SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that the United States had decided to end the anti-dumping tariff imposed in 1993 on heavy carbon steel plates produced in Brazil, the only country excluded from the surcharge, according to the folder.

The tariff made the product 74.52% more expensive, the ministry said, citing data from 2021 when Brazilian exports of heavy plate to the US totaled around US$75 million.

In October, the US revoked additional restrictive measures against Brazilian exports of hot-rolled steel products, ceasing to charge additional duties of up to 45.58%.

The ministry said the decision on heavy plate, commonly used in applications including the shipbuilding and wind power industry and civil construction, was on 10 January.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)