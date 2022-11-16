The United States endorsed this Wednesday (16) Poland’s version of the Ukrainian origin of the missile that killed two people on Polish soil, although it stressed that responsibility for this event lies with Russia.

“We’re still gathering information, but we haven’t seen anything that contradicts the president’s preliminary assessment. [Andrzej] Doubt that the explosion was most likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that unfortunately landed on Polish soil,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a news conference.

Austin said he had spoken the night before with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and conveyed his “deep condolences to the Polish people and the loved ones of those killed”.

“Whatever the final conclusions may be, the world knows that Russia bears responsibility for this incident,” he added.

Austin’s comments came after the seventh meeting of the contact group on Ukraine, which was held virtually.

Minutes earlier, Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, said in a statement that the US has “complete confidence” in the investigation being carried out by the Polish government into the explosion that occurred on its border with Ukraine and praised the professionalism of those involved.

The spokeswoman added that information continues to be collected and the United States will continue to share it transparently if it has new data.

“We will also continue to be in contact with the Ukrainians to gather any information they have about what happened,” the spokeswoman said.

In any case, he stressed that it is clear that “the ultimate responsibility for this tragic incident lies with Russia”, for having launched a “rain” of missiles over Ukraine with the specific intention of attacking the civilian population and the country’s infrastructure.

“Ukraine had and has every right to defend itself,” reiterated the statement, in which the United States expressed its condolences for the victims of these attacks and also for the two Poles killed in the explosion on the border.

Polish President Andrzej Duda appealed to citizens for peace of mind on Wednesday, hours after he said the missile that hit Poland could have been launched by Ukraine and after ruling out the possibility of invoking NATO, at least for now.