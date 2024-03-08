Diplomatic representation advised US citizens in Russia to avoid crowds for 48 hours

The United States Embassy in Russia stated that “extremists” have plans “imminent” to carry out an attack on Moscow. “US citizens are advised to avoid large gatherings of people for the next 48 hours,” said the diplomatic representation in a statement released on Thursday (March 7, 2024).

The text, however, does not give details about the alleged threat. The warning was issued after the FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) – a security agency inherited from the KGB, the Soviet Union's main espionage operations service – claimed to have prevented a shooting attack on a synagogue in the Russian capital by a cell of the Islamic State.

According to information from Reuters It's from Moscow Timesthe Russian security service said on Thursday (7 March) that members of the extremist group, based in the Kaluga region, planned to kill Jewish worshipers.

“During their detention, the terrorists offered armed resistance against the FSB officers and, as a result, were neutralized. Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for creating improvised explosive devices ​​were found and seized,” said the FSB.

The Russian agency did not say how many extremists were killed. It is also unknown whether the US embassy alert is linked to the case.

Russia has the 7th largest Jewish population in the world, according to 2022 data from the Statista, with around 150 thousand people. Brazil is in 10th, with approximately 90,000. The list is led by the USA (7.3 million), followed by Israel (7.18 million).