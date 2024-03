United States Embassy in Moscow, which issued a warning about a possible attack by “extremists” in the Russian capital | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The United States Embassy in Russia issued a warning this Thursday (7) about the possibility of “extremist” attacks being carried out in Moscow.

“The embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to carry out attacks against large gatherings in Moscow, which would include concerts, and United States citizens are advised to avoid large gatherings for the next 48 hours,” the diplomatic representation said in its site.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, the US Embassy in Moscow has issued several instructions for US citizens to leave Russia.

Hours before the American alert was issued, Russia's Federal Security Service announced that it had thwarted an attack on a synagogue in Moscow that was being planned by a cell of the Islamic State terrorist group. However, it is unclear whether the two statements were related.

According to Reuters, Russian authorities reported that members of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State, ISIS-Khorasan, based in the Russian region of Kaluga and who were preparing to attack a Moscow synagogue, had been “neutralized”. The Federal Security Service did not say how many terrorists were killed.