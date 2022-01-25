Mexico.- The Embassy of the United States in Mexico, headed by Ken Salazar, regretted the murder of the journalist Lourdes Maldonado López, emphasizing that this is the third murder in which the victim is dedicated to freedom of expression in the media.

On the afternoon of Sunday, January 23, local media in the city of Tijuana, in the state of Baja California, reported the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado López. According to the first reports of the events, the woman was shot in the temple while she was inside her vehicle, which was parked outside her home.

Through the official account of Twitter of the Embassy of the United States in the Mexican Republic, the representation of the government of President Joe Biden expressed concern about the homicide perpetrated against the journalist Lourdes Maldonado López.

“Alarmed by the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado López, the third homicide of a journalist so far this year. We stand in solidarity with Mexican journalists. #LibertadDePrensa,” the Embassy said.

At the same time, US diplomacy in national territory recalled that the murder of Maldonado López is added to the murders of the photojournalist Margaret Lopez and the journalist Jose Luis Gamboa, committed during this month, for which he expressed his solidarity with the professionals of this medium.

The murder of Lourdes Maldonado should not be related to the labor lawsuit: AMLO

This morning the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He announced that the murder of Lourdes Maldonado will not be related to the labor lawsuit that he had won and that implicated the former governor of the state of Baja California, the morenista Jaime Bonilla Valdez.

During his morning conference at the National Palace, the head of the Federal Executive Power lamented the murder of the journalist, while sending his condolences to the family, after being questioned about the crime that occurred last weekend.

“It is very unfortunate what happened to the companion (Lourdes Maldonado), our condolences to the relatives and if what happened in Tijuana hurts a lot, of course we are going to carry out the entire investigation,” said the federal president.