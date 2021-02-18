Officials at the US Embassy in Moscow applied for doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine due to a shortage of an American-made drug, and the same thing happened in other US diplomatic missions. It is reported by The Washington Post with reference to sources and documents.

“It’s humiliating – the richest country in the world relies on the generosity of other countries when it comes to vaccines,” one diplomat told the publication.

US State Department officials in Moscow have reportedly applied for doses of the Russian vaccine after Washington failed to guarantee a timely delivery of the American vaccine. Although Sputnik V is not approved for use by the US authorities, the Department of State has allowed individual employees to make their own decisions about their vaccination with foreign drugs.

Perhaps the vaccine made in Russia will be available not only to civil servants, but also to ordinary Americans: on February 17, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia did not rule out that it would apply for registration of its coronavirus vaccines in the United States.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO). In Russia, the vaccination campaign started on December 5, 2020.