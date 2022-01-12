US Embassy is not canceling nonimmigrant visa appointments

The Twitter account of the United States Embassy in Bogotá announced that he does not plan cancel appointments for nonimmigrant visas. Given the doubts of some Internet users on social networks about this matter, the Embassy clarified that, if any of the appointments must be rescheduled, the person who has requested the visa will be notified via email about the new date.

The Embassy does not plan to cancel nonimmigrant visa appointments. If one needs to be rescheduled, the applicant will be notified by the Embassy, ​​via email, of the new date. pic.twitter.com/2CeDwUdxH7 – US Embassy Bogota (@USEmbassyBogota) January 12, 2022

Of course, you must take into account that the waiting times that the different visa appointments have foreseen. According to the official website of the US government, the time for the visitor visa can be up to 691 calendar days. For student visas and other non-immigrant visas, 23 calendar days.

This is the information about the waiting time that appears on the official website of the US government.

What are the visitor visas?

This type of non-immigrant visa is for people who want to enter the United States temporarily “for business reasons (B1), which includes attending professional meetings or conferences, leisure travel, including vacations or visits to relatives or treatments. doctors (B2), or a combination of both purposes (B1 / B2) for a period of up to six months ”, according to official information.

This also includes the transit visa, for people who travel between two foreign countries and who must make a flight connection in the United States.

What are student visas and other non-immigrant visas?

Exchange visitor visas (J-1) are non-immigrant visas for individuals who have been approved to participate in exchange visitor programs in the United States.

Other categories of non-immigrant visas include those for a victim of human trafficking (T) and a victim of criminal activity (U).

