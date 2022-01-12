Thursday, January 13, 2022
US Embassy is not canceling nonimmigrant visa appointments

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2022
in World Europe
The consul responds

The city of Washington, in the United States.

The city of Washington, in the United States.

We tell you about the waiting times for these types of documents.

The Twitter account of the United States Embassy in Bogotá announced that he does not plan cancel appointments for nonimmigrant visas. Given the doubts of some Internet users on social networks about this matter, the Embassy clarified that, if any of the appointments must be rescheduled, the person who has requested the visa will be notified via email about the new date.

(Read here: Do you have a US immigrant visa interview? Please note this)

Of course, you must take into account that the waiting times that the different visa appointments have foreseen. According to the official website of the US government, the time for the visitor visa can be up to 691 calendar days. For student visas and other non-immigrant visas, 23 calendar days.

Waiting time for visa appointments

This is the information about the waiting time that appears on the official website of the US government.

What are the visitor visas?

This type of non-immigrant visa is for people who want to enter the United States temporarily “for business reasons (B1), which includes attending professional meetings or conferences, leisure travel, including vacations or visits to relatives or treatments. doctors (B2), or a combination of both purposes (B1 / B2) for a period of up to six months ”, according to official information.

(In other news: Can I telecommute in the United States with my non-immigrant visa?)

This also includes the transit visa, for people who travel between two foreign countries and who must make a flight connection in the United States.

What are student visas and other non-immigrant visas?

Exchange visitor visas (J-1) are non-immigrant visas for individuals who have been approved to participate in exchange visitor programs in the United States.

Other categories of non-immigrant visas include those for a victim of human trafficking (T) and a victim of criminal activity (U).

Check here all the information about non-immigrant visas.

INTERNATIONAL DRAFTING
TIME

