The United States Embassy in Venezuela, which officially functions at a headquarters in Bogotá, confirmed this Wednesday night the departure of James Story, who had been in charge of that institution for five years.

In a statement, the Embassy thanked Story for his time in service and confirmed who will replace him.

“The Department thanks Ambassador Story for his nearly five years of service both at the US Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, and at the VAU, located at the US Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia,” the statement read.

The Embassy confirmed that Story will be replaced by Francisco Palmieri, who is currently the business manager of the US Embassy in Colombia.

“Ambassador Story will be replaced by Francisco “Paco” Palmieri, who will immediately assume his new duties as VAU Chief of Mission. Palmieri will also continue to serve as Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Bogotá,” the entity stated. .

Sources in Washington had already confirmed to this newspaper a few days ago Story’s departure and his exchange for Palmieri.

According to sources, James Story was already on the way out as he had been in charge of that portfolio since 2018.

First as Chargé d’Affaires in Caracas, a time when there was no ambassador due to the break in relations, and then as ambassador since 2020 but operating from Bogotá after the US temporarily closed the embassy in that country for reasons of security.

With few exceptions, US ambassadors generally serve three years. Time that Story had already completed if the two positions that she has held in these 5 years are added.

