The US Embassy in Kiev approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk. This was reported on Twitter of the diplomatic mission.

The embassy noted that they support the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. American diplomats also recalled that Medvedchuk has been under US sanctions since 2014 “for undermining the security, territorial integrity and democratic institutions of Ukraine.”

On Friday, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions on 19 companies and eight individuals, including against Medvedchuk and his wife.

Medvedchuk himself, commenting on the sanctions imposed against him, said that he would stay in Ukraine and continue the political struggle.

State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin stated that the actions of the Ukrainian authorities require condemnation from all states that advocate for human rights. In his opinion, the incident will become “a serious challenge for democracy.”

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation compared the extrajudicial sanctions against Medvedchuk with the decisions of the NKVD troikas during the years of terror.