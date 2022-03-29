Tuesday, March 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Embassy in Colombia condemned terrorist attack in Bogotá

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
7
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Philip Goldberg

Philip Goldberg, United States Ambassador to Colombia.

Photo:

US Embassy in Colombia

Philip Goldberg, United States Ambassador to Colombia.

In his Twitter account, he lamented the death of two children and the dozens of injuries left by the explosion.

The US embassy in Colombia “strongly condemned the horrible terrorist attack in Ciudad Bolívar that has caused the death of 2 children and left 39 injured.”

(Be sure to read: Velatón in Ciudad Bolívar: they pay tribute to minors who died in an attack)

(Also read: ‘Whoever detonated the bomb in the CAI knew that there were children in that place’)

See also  Colle, not only applause for Mattarella: half of the Italians unhappy with the encore

In a message uploaded to his social networks by the diplomatic representation and signed by Ambassador Philip Goldberg, he indicates that “We strongly condemn the horrible terrorist attack in Ciudad Bolívar that has caused the death of 2 children and left 39 injured. The United States stands with Colombia and reaffirms its solidarity with the Colombian government and people”.

The attack that shocked the city last weekend claimed the life of Salomé Rangel, the five-year-old who was treated at the HOMI Foundation and died this Monday morning due to severe head trauma.

Daniel Estiven Duque, 12 years old, was the first fatal victim. According to the authorities, the minor died in the early hours of last Sunday as a result of serious injuries at the Meissen hospital.

On this Monday morning, The 33rd Front of the Farc Dissidents claimed responsibility for the attack on the CAI in Ciudad Bolívar.

(Also read: This was the moment of the explosion in the CAI of Ciudad Bolívar)

See also  Two ministerial decisions regulating procedures for labor disputes and complaints, and labor inspections

According to what was revealed by the 33rd front, this attack would have been carried out to commemorate the death of former commander ‘Tirofijo’, killed in 2008.

ELTIEMPO.COM

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Embassy #Colombia #condemned #terrorist #attack #Bogotá

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a worldwide success

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.