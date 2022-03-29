US Embassy in Colombia condemned terrorist attack in Bogotá

The US embassy in Colombia “strongly condemned the horrible terrorist attack in Ciudad Bolívar that has caused the death of 2 children and left 39 injured.”

In a message uploaded to his social networks by the diplomatic representation and signed by Ambassador Philip Goldberg, he indicates that “We strongly condemn the horrible terrorist attack in Ciudad Bolívar that has caused the death of 2 children and left 39 injured. The United States stands with Colombia and reaffirms its solidarity with the Colombian government and people”.

The attack that shocked the city last weekend claimed the life of Salomé Rangel, the five-year-old who was treated at the HOMI Foundation and died this Monday morning due to severe head trauma.

Daniel Estiven Duque, 12 years old, was the first fatal victim. According to the authorities, the minor died in the early hours of last Sunday as a result of serious injuries at the Meissen hospital.

On this Monday morning, The 33rd Front of the Farc Dissidents claimed responsibility for the attack on the CAI in Ciudad Bolívar.

According to what was revealed by the 33rd front, this attack would have been carried out to commemorate the death of former commander ‘Tirofijo’, killed in 2008.

