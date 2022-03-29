US Embassy in Colombia condemned terrorist attack in Bogotá

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Philip Goldberg, United States Ambassador to Colombia.
US Embassy in Colombia
Philip Goldberg, United States Ambassador to Colombia.
In his Twitter account, he lamented the death of two children and the dozens of injuries left by the explosion.
March 28, 2022, 08:09 PM
The US embassy in Colombia “strongly condemned the horrible terrorist attack in Ciudad Bolívar that has caused the death of 2 children and left 39 injured.”
(Be sure to read: Velatón in Ciudad Bolívar: they pay tribute to minors who died in an attack)
(Also read: ‘Whoever detonated the bomb in the CAI knew that there were children in that place’)
In a message uploaded to his social networks by the diplomatic representation and signed by Ambassador Philip Goldberg, he indicates that “We strongly condemn the horrible terrorist attack in Ciudad Bolívar that has caused the death of 2 children and left 39 injured. The United States stands with Colombia and reaffirms its solidarity with the Colombian government and people”.
“We strongly condemn the horrible terrorist attack in Ciudad Bolívar that has caused the death of 2 children and left 39 injured. The United States stands with Colombia and reaffirms its solidarity with the Colombian government and people.” -PSG
— US Embassy Bogota (@USEmbassyBogota) March 29, 2022
The attack that shocked the city last weekend claimed the life of Salomé Rangel, the five-year-old who was treated at the HOMI Foundation and died this Monday morning due to severe head trauma.
Daniel Estiven Duque, 12 years old, was the first fatal victim. According to the authorities, the minor died in the early hours of last Sunday as a result of serious injuries at the Meissen hospital.
On this Monday morning, The 33rd Front of the Farc Dissidents claimed responsibility for the attack on the CAI in Ciudad Bolívar.
(Also read: This was the moment of the explosion in the CAI of Ciudad Bolívar)
According to what was revealed by the 33rd front, this attack would have been carried out to commemorate the death of former commander ‘Tirofijo’, killed in 2008.
