On the afternoon of September 20, the US Embassy in Bogotá used its Instagram stories to give an important report.

According to the statement, US Customs and Border Protection reported that false information is being spread that is endangering the lives of migrants.

It is important to note that CBP is the US Customs and Border Protection, the agency in charge of combating drug trafficking, terrorism, and human trafficking.

“CBP is aware of reports of criminal organizations spreading false information and putting the lives of migrants at risk for their own economic benefit,” the Embassy began.

The areas mentioned in the statement are: El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

The border is not open to illegal migration

“Rumors that the US southeast border areas are open to illegal migration are absolutely false,” he added.

Furthermore, he mentioned that this is an example of criminal actions and described the information as “harmful”.

Finally, the Embassy confirmed: “The border is not open to illegal migration.”

