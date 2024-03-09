The embassy did not provide further details about the nature of the threat, but said individuals should avoid concerts and crowds.

The embassy said on its website that it was “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts,” and advised American citizens to avoid large gatherings during the next two days.

The American warning came several hours after the Russian Federal Security Service announced that it had thwarted an attack on a Jewish synagogue in Moscow that was intended to be carried out by an ISIS cell.

It is not yet clear whether the two statements are related to each other.

The Federal Security Service said that an ISIS cell operating in the Russian Kaluga region “was preparing to attack the patrons of a Jewish synagogue using firearms.”

He added that Russian special forces confronted the militants and “neutralized” them after they returned fire.

The security service stated, “Firearms and ammunition, in addition to materials used to make an improvised explosive device, were found and confiscated.”