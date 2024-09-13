Sinaloa has been classified as Level 4: Do not travel, the highest on the State Department’s warning scale, a measure that responds to recent reports of armed clashes, vehicle thefts, roadblocks and car burnings in the surroundings of Culiacan.

The U.S. Consulate in Hermosillo also reported security operations that have led to road closures and checkpoints. Local authorities have suspended classes in Culiacan, Cosala, Elota and San Ignacio until September 13thand public events for Independence Day have been cancelled in the capital of Sinaloa as a preventive measure.

The embassy stressed the need for the U.S. citizens in Sinaloa remain alert, review your personal security plans and maintain a low profile. In addition, it is recommended to closely follow updates through local media and follow the instructions of the authorities.

In case of emergency, citizens can contact the nearest embassy or consulate. For assistance, Emergency numbers are available both from Mexico and the United States.

Let us remember that since Monday, September 9, violent incidents began to be reported in different areas of Culiacán and other surrounding municipalities, from kidnappings to murders, burning and theft of cars, as well as the presence of armed civilians in different neighborhoods of the capital of Sinaloa.