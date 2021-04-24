The embassies and consulates of the United States in Turkey, in connection with the official recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire by US President Joe Biden, announced the cessation of their activities on Monday and Tuesday, April 26-27, as part of precautionary measures due to possible protests. This is stated in message American Embassy in Turkey, published Saturday, April 24.

“As a precautionary measure, the US Embassy in Ankara, US Consulate General in Istanbul, US Consulate in Adana and Consular Agency in Izmir will be closed for issuing visas and regular services to United States citizens on Monday 26 April and Tuesday 27 April.” says the message.

It is clarified that in the event that Americans urgently need the provision of services by the listed departments, they should contact the nearest consular department. It also recommends avoiding areas around US government buildings and taking precautions at gathering places for Americans and other foreigners.

Earlier, on April 24, Biden called the events of the early 20th century in the Ottoman Empire “the Armenian genocide.” Biden’s predecessors as head of state avoided using the term.

Later, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey rejects the statement of US President Joe Biden on recognizing the mass death of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

In turn, the Armenian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the statement of the head of the United States, approved Biden’s message, pointing out the observance of US traditions “aimed at upholding truth and justice.”

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Ottoman Empire persecuted the Armenian population. According to a number of historians, over 1.5 million Armenians were killed in 1915. The fact of genocide was recognized by more than 20 countries, Ankara rejects the very term “genocide”, claiming that in those years there was a fratricidal war and great losses were suffered by each side of the conflict.

The Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide in Armenia is annually celebrated on April 24.