By Akash Sriram

(Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle startups are expected to report another quarter of thinning cash reserves next week, adding to pressure on a group of companies struggling to ramp up production and have few financing options in a turbulent economy. .

Having gone public with hopes of shaking up the auto industry, these companies have seen their market valuations evaporate in recent months as demand for electric vehicles slows and market leader Tesla slashes prices.

Lucid kicks off first quarter results for the group on Monday, with the company expected to report a 36% sequential drop in cash reserves, according to Visible Alpha.

Rivian Automotive, meanwhile, is expected to report on Tuesday that its cash balance fell 6.8% to $10.78 billion from the previous quarter, an estimate by Visible Alpha showed.

Fisker and Nikola, who also report earnings on Tuesday, are expected to see their cash reserves decline by 5% and 15% respectively, according to Visible Alpha.

“Any company that is losing money on a low valuation is doomed to failure, and electric vehicles are no exception. I think it’s just slow bleeding. Maybe they get lucky and some of their technology gets bought by bigger companies,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital.