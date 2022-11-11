Know the final results of the mid-term elections in USA it could take days due to decentralized systemthe weight of voting by mail and very close disputes in certain key states.

With a heated political climate in the United States, some fear this deadline will fuel misinformation and conspiracy theories on the transparency of the vote, and further increase tensions and even outbreaks of violence.

Control of the Senate, which could remain in the hands of the Republicans, is in fact the most uncertain. This could be played in a single seat and will depend on the color of the elected senator in highly contested states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, Arizona, or even Wisconsin.

Here are the main reasons why Americans will probably have to be patient.

Midterm elections in Pennsylvania.

Absentee ballot

Voting by mail has been widespread since the 2020 presidential elections, which were organized in the midst of a pandemic. Until this Tuesday, some 25 million votes were sent by this means.

However, these votes take longer to count than on-site voting, and of course, require the presence of polling staff. To certify these ballots (sent by mail or deposited in large metal ballot boxes intended for this purpose) the envelopes must be opened, the signatures verified and organized in piles before counting.

The rules of each state are what determine the moment in which this preliminary work can begin. In states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, for example, it can’t be before Election Day.

Additionally, some votes may arrive several days after Election Day and be accepted in multiple states. This is also the case for military votes serving abroad.

In the case of very close disputes, these votes can tip the scales, and the result cannot be announced with certainty before they are also counted.

In fact, in the United States, election night results are always unofficial and announced by the media, who hire experts in statistics and electoral demography to determine when the partial results obtained in each constituency are strong enough not to be counterbalanced by the remaining votes.

Midterm elections in the United States

Very close results

The results can also be so close that they require a recount of the ballots. In total, some twenty states have laws that mandate an automatic recount of the votes if the margin between two candidates is very narrow. Often this is set at 0.5%, such as in Arizona.

“Some disputes will be closed, and may require recounts … but all votes will be counted,” two poll worker associations said in a statement Monday. “We ask the voters and the media to allow the electoral officials to do their job.”

Additionally, a by-election may be required in Georgia, where the Republican HerschelWalker, A former football star, he is seeking the Senate seat held by Democratic pastor Raphael Warnock.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the votes, a by-election should be organized in early December. Such a scenario is possible with a third candidacy, that of libertarian Chase Oliver.

In 2020, Americans had to wait weeks to find out which party won the majority in the Senate, precisely because of a by-election in Georgia.

Campaign for the mid-term elections in the United States.

legal resources

The tense political context is also reflected in the multiple legal appeals that have already been initiated challenging technical aspects of voting at the local level. These processes could postpone the certification of the results in case of long legal battles.

Republicans, for example, have tried to invalidate certain (generally more favorable to Democrats) early voting in Pennsylvania. The Supreme Court of that state agreed with them and ruled that early ballots with incorrect or absent dates could not be counted, even if they arrive on time.

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman filed an appeal in federal court. Thousands of votes are at stake.

AFP