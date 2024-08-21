“Who’s going to tell Donald Trump that the job he wants might be another one of those ‘black jobs’?”. With biting irony Michelle Obamaduring his speech at the Democratic convention, reminded Americans, especially African-American voters, of the former president’s statements, both xenophobic and racist, regarding the fact that migrants would steal ‘black jobs’, jobs from blacks.

AND The former first lady did not hesitate to accuse Trump of racism recalling the role the tycoon played in attacking and undermining the legitimacy of the presidency of her husband, Barack, the first African-American president in history: “for years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to make people fear us – she said – his narrow and myopic view of the world felt threatened by two hard-working, highly educated and successful people who were African-American”.

In light of the attacks she and her husband have endured for eight years, Michelle said that this mud machine could also be unleashed against Kamala, who aspires to become the first woman and first African-American president. “Unfortunately, we know what’s going to happen, we know that there are those who will try to distort her truth,” she said, urging everyone to do something to support Kamala and her campaign. “No one can afford to sit around and wait for someone to call you,” she said.