- Max Cuban: He is a businessman who owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and also owns the film and entertainment company 2929 Entertainment.
- Earvin “Magic” Johnson: is a majority shareholder in EquiTrust, the US$20 billion financial services company, and also in SodexoMAGIC, a facilities management and food services company.
- Dustin Moskovitz: Mark Zuckerberg’s right-hand man, being co-founder of the social network Facebook and creator of the project management application Asana.
- James Murdoch: He is the former CEO of 21st Century Fox and chairman of Sky plc, as well as CEO of News Corp.
- Chris Larsen: is the co-founder of Prosper Marketplace and various technology companies in Silicon Valley, as well as a renowned cryptocurrency executive with a fortune of billions of dollars.
Other well-known figures who came out in support of Kamala Harris
In addition to the most prominent ones, which are the five just mentioned, according to a document accessed by the site Reuters, there are also other important names who made public their support for Kamala Harris ahead of the November presidential elections in the United States, such as Philanthropist Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Puerto Rican billionaire José Feliciano, Washington Wizards basketball team owner Ted Leonsis.
