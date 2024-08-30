The days are approaching United States presidential election in November, where the country will choose whether Donald Trump, for the Republican Party, or Kamala Harris, for the Democratic Party, will be the new president. But for that, it is very important understand the electoral system that governs the countrywhich is divided into electoral and popular votes.

According to the criteria of

Many people They are confused with the electoral vote and the popular votesince it is easy to see that in the elections a candidate wins the popular vote but not the electoral vote, and that would not be enough to become president of the United States. The big difference, according to the official website of the United States governmentthe thing is The popular vote is chosen by the citizens, while the electoral vote is chosen by the institution.

What does this mean? It means that the popular vote represents the vote of the citizens, being an aggregate of all the participants in the elections, but The vote that is truly valid for the general election is the electoral votewhich works in a particular way.

The democratic system in the United States works through the Electoral Collegewhich is made up of 538 members assigned to each state in the House plus its two Senators. The important thing here is that, for a candidate to be elected president, must obtain half plus one of those votesor 270. Otherwise, it will not be enough for him to become the top leader.

The Electoral College has great decision-making power in elections Photo:iStock Share

The time a candidate didn’t win the US election because of the electoral vote

As mentioned above, it may happen that a candidate wins the popular vote in the US presidential election, but not the electoral vote, thus preventing him from becoming President. It happened in 2016, with Hillary Clinton being the one who was harmed by the current electoral system..

Clinton had emerged victorious in the popular vote with 48.2 percent in his favor over Donald Trump according to the voice of the citizens, but in the electoral vote he lost by 304 to 227which meant she was unable to become the first female president of the United States, a goal that Kamala Harris is currently aiming to achieve.

To summarize the information, this basically means that the winner of the presidential elections in the United States It is not decided by the vote of each citizen, but rather through what is determined in each state.through the intervention of what is known as the Electoral College in the electoral vote.