The debate between the two candidates for vice president of the United States, Democratic Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota and Republican Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, will take place on October 1st on CBS. The same US television channel announced it. The debate will be moderated by the host and director of ‘Cbs Evening News’ Norah O’Donnell and by the moderator of ‘Face the Nation’ and chief correspondent of CBS News for foreign affairs Margaret Brennan.

On Wednesday, CBS News proposed four dates for a debate between the two vice presidential candidates: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. The Harris-Walz campaign quickly accepted the Oct. 1 date. Walz wrote on X: “See you Oct. 1, JD.” A campaign official said Walz “looks forward to debating with JD Vance — if he shows up.”

Today, Vance wrote on social media that he has accepted the CBS News debate on October 1st and plans to debate on CNN on September 18th. “The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why former President Donald Trump has already challenged Kamala to three of them,” Vance wrote on X. “Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, but I also accept the CNN debate on September 18th. I look forward to seeing you both!”

New Poll: Harris-Trump Head-to-Head

According to a new Pew Research Center poll, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck and neck. In the latest Pew poll, CNN reports, 46% of registered voters support Harris, 45% support Trump and 7% support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.. This is a change from Pew’s July polls, when Trump had a 4-point lead over President Joe Biden, who had not yet withdrawn from the race for the White House.

The poll finds that most of Harris’s gains have come at Kennedy’s expense. The vast majority of former Biden supporters now support Harris (97%), and Trump has also retained most of his July supporters (95%). But only 39% of voters who supported Kennedy in July say they still support him, according to Pew, with 39% now supporting Harris and 20% now supporting Trump.