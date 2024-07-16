«I think that if elected, Donald Trump, as he has promised to do, will go there, will negotiate a deal with Moscow and Kiev to quickly end the Ukrainian war, so that America can focus on the real problem, which is China“JD Vance, Donald Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, said in an interview with Fox News.

US Elections, JD Vance on the UK: “It will be the first Islamist country with the atomic bomb”



The newly appointed number 2 on Donald Trump’s ticket had already made headlines for his speech in recent days at the National Conservatism Conference, in which he had “sounded the alarm” about the new British Labour government, accusing it of making the United Kingdom the first “truly Islamist country” to possess a nuclear bomb.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has announced that he will hold his first campaign rally since the failed attack in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The event will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan.